Tyler crews on scene of crash involving garbage truck on Highway 69 North

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of a car crash reportedly involving a garbage truck in Tyler.
According to the Tyler Police Department’s online records, they are on scene of a reported major traffic crash in the 7700 block of Highway 69 North in Smith County. Tyler fire is also responding to the scene.
Witnesses report a garbage truck and a pickup truck were involved in the wreck.
Traffic on Highway 69 North traveling toward Loop 323 is stalled as crews work to clear the scene. The southbound lanes are closed and one lane is opens for passing.
Details about the crash are limited.
KLTV has crew on scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.
