TJC dance department holds Nutcracker Ballet workshop for Caldwell students

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College’s The Nutcracker Ballet will hit the stage this Saturday and this year they’re celebrating thirty years. Even with a busy rehearsal, TJC students are using this performance to educate young community members at Caldwell Arts Academy.
“This is a great opportunity to have a partnership so that our students can come in and work with the younger students here at Caldwell," Technical Director for The Nutcracker Shurrell Wiebe said.
TJC students are teaching a classic tale of a young girl and her Nutcracker to a group of Caldwell elementary students.
“They want to be a part of the arts and arts community so when we told them that we were coming in and we were going to teach them sections of the Nutcracker they were overjoyed, clapping, and yelling and they’re super excited," she said.
Wiebe said this partnership benefits TJC students just as much as it is fun for the kids.
“It inspires our young adults to be great mentors in our community as well as great teachers and it inspires our young people to want to go to school and to get an education and to be involved in the arts," she said.
While these students won’t be performing in The Nutcracker Ballet it can inspire a bright future that includes music and a lot of dancing.
These students will attend an abbreviated school show of The Nutcracker on Friday where they’ll be able to see the same dance moves they were taught. The 30th Anniversary of The Nutcracker will be held Saturday, Dec. 1st at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. One performance will be held at 2:00 pm and the other will be held at 7:30 pm.
