Texans make history with emotional Monday night win

“I think these players, even the younger guys who really didn’t have a chance to know him very well, I think everybody understood from the veteran players of what Bob meant to this organization and they handled it the right way,” head coach Bill O’Brien said in his post game press conference. “That was a good win and a tribute to Bob McNair. We gave the game ball to Cal (McNair) because we felt like as a team that win was for Bob right there.”