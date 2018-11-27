Texans make history with emotional Monday night win

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - Monday night’s 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans was emotional for the franchise that was still mourning the death of founder Bob McNair.
The Texans win marked the eighth straight victory for the team after staring 0-3. The win passed the 1925 Giants 7-0 run after starting 0-3.
The Texans took the field inside NRG Stadium with the initials “RCM” in honor of McNair. After the win, the team dedickated the game ball to Cal McNair, McNair’s son and now the person that will take over his father’s duties with the team.
“I think these players, even the younger guys who really didn’t have a chance to know him very well, I think everybody understood from the veteran players of what Bob meant to this organization and they handled it the right way,” head coach Bill O’Brien said in his post game press conference. “That was a good win and a tribute to Bob McNair. We gave the game ball to Cal (McNair) because we felt like as a team that win was for Bob right there.”
The game saw an early exit of Lufkin native Keke Coutee. All year, Coutee has been hampered by a hamstring injury. He left the game after two receptions.
In his Monday media presser, O’Brien said Coutee was trending towards playing.
“It’s tough," O’Brien said. “He’s a great kid. He never had that problem at Texas Tech. So, I don’t know. I think it’s something that – it’s tough. I don’t know the extent of it right now. I think that it’s a day-to-day and I think he’ll be trending toward being able to play against Cleveland, but just overall dealing with that type of injury for a young player is not easy.”
The Texans will play Cleveland on Sunday.
