Police investigating possible active shooter situation at Maryland medical center

BETHESDA, MD (KLTV) - Police are investigating a possible active shooter situation at a medical facility in Maryland, according to the Associated Press.
The AP reports the situation occurred about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
The Naval Support Activity Bethesda posted via social media that base security has cleared the basement of one building and is the process of clearing the rest of the building.
U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, of Maryland, tweeted about the situation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.