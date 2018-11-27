Pittsburg police release identity of woman whose body was found near road

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - On Tuesday, the Pittsburg Police Department released the identity of the woman whose body was found near the side of a road Monday morning.
According to a press release, Pittsburg PD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Quitman at about 7:23 a.m. Monday in reference to a body that had been found on the side of the road. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a black woman.
County Judge A.J. Mason ordered that the woman’s body be sent to Southwest Forensic Institute for an autopsy.
The Southwest Forensic Institute identified the woman as Tashiana Sharday Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg.
The Pittsburg Police Department is still investigating the circumstances that resulted in Taylor’s death.
