East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear and Cold tonight. We are looking for widespread frost to occur across East Texas starting very soon and continuing through early tomorrow morning. Please make sure your plants are covered or brought inside. Lows should range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s across much of the area. A nice warming trend begins on Tuesday afternoon with highs nearing 60. The next cold front is expected to move through East Texas very late on Friday or early on Saturday with the potential for some strong storms at that time. We will continue to monitor this system closely for any signs that severe weather may occur. More details as we get closer. Another front is possible on Monday morning of next week, bringing another chance for showers to our area. Nothing looks severe with this frontal passage.