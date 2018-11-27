19-month-old Tyler girl is ‘Miracle Child’ for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Each year Children’s Miracle Network hospitals select a child to represent each hospital throughout the coming year.
16-month-old Blake Barney was announced as the 2019 Miracle Child for Christus Mother Frances-Tyler Hospital.
Blake has a very rare and newly diagnosed neuro-developmental syndrome known as EBF3-HADDS. Even though currently there isn’t a cure, her family says she continues to impress them with her strong will. Her mom Siobhan Barney says they are extremely excited for Blake to be this year’s miracle child.
“Oh my gosh, I cried," she said. "I was so happy because I feel, and I know a lot of kids work hard, and I just feel like it’s good for us, good for her, she works so hard.”
Blake will be lighting the City of Tyler’s Christmas tree on the downtown square at the end of the Tyler Christmas Parade this Thursday, Nov. 29.
