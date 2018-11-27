Marshall PD asking for public’s help in finding missing teen

Marshall PD asking for public’s help in finding missing teen
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. (Source: Marshall PD)
By Gary Bass | November 27, 2018 at 2:14 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 2:24 PM

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 31.

According to a press release, Denisha Mathews was last seen on Oct. 31 at Marshall High School.

“Mathews is described as a biracial female who is 5′6” tall and weighs approximately 12 pounds," the press release stated.

Mathews was last seen wearing a white dress with black leggings, black shoes, and a gray jacket. At the time, her hair was in a ponytail.

“Anyone with information on where Mathews can be located is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935- 4575,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.