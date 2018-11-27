Man arrested for robbing Athens gas station with a knife

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - A man who Athens Police said robbed a gas station is in jail charged with aggravated robbery.
23-year old Toby Risinger was booked into the Henderson County Jail Tuesday for the charge.
According to an affidavit, on November 18, officers with the Athens Police Department were dispatched to the E-Z Way #1 gas station in the 300 block of West Cayuga.
When they arrived, they learned the gas station had been robbed by a man wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, and a bandana. Officers were told the man had been holding a knife when he robbed the gas station. They were told the suspect demanded the store clerk open the register. The man grabbed the money in the register and then fled the scene.
The affidavit said after reviewing the store’s security footage, officers saw a silver Toyota Corolla was used to flee the scene.
The affidavit said officers were able to track down the vehicle the next day and asked the people inside the vehicle about the robbery. One of the people inside the vehicle said she knew about the robbery. She told officers that Toby Risinger had borrowed her car and when he returned told her he had robbed the gas station.
The affidavit said during an interview with officers on November 26, Risinger confessed to being the person who robbed the gas station. Risinger also provided the knife used in the robbery.
Bond for Risinger is set at $25,000.
