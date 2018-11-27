DPS: 1 person dies in Harrison County wreck

Last night at 9:46 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of FM-9 and FM-451, approximately 2.3 miles north of the city of Panola in Harrison County. Preliminary crash reporting indicates that the driver, Domanic Rashun Davis, 26 of Longview, of a 2010 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, was stopped on FM-451 before beginning a left turn onto FM-9. Before the turn was complete, and the intersection cleared, a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Andrew David Henry, 65 of Deberry struck the towed trailer that was still in the southbound lane. Henry was pronounced at the scene by Judge Nancy George and transported to Meadowbrooks Funeral Home in Marshall. The crash remains under investigation.