Judge on state of Gregg County: ‘No one man gets the job done without a good team’

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Debt is down, reserves are up; overall, officials in Gregg County were clearly pleased with the state of the county, as heard in Tuesday’s state of the county address.
“I’m very much a believer that... no one man gets the job done without a good team around them,” said Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt. “And as a commissioner of the court, we’re very lucky to have the employees and elected officials that we have in Gregg County.”
Stoudt pointed to a debt-free county as a milestone for the county’s success, on top of one of the lowest tax rates in the state.
“We’ve lowered the tax rate three times in the last five years," Stoudt touted. “We’ve got one of the lowest tax rates for a county our size in the state of Texas.”
This is only the second county address delivered by Gregg County officials. Stoudt said the Rotary Club approached him ahead of the annual State of the City address given by Longview’s mayor, and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to brag on how well the county is functioning as a whole.
“There are a lot of things I’ve gotten done because everybody’s on the same page about what we’re trying to do,” said Stoudt. “The county of Gregg citizens have done a pretty good job in electing their officials.”
“We’re excited about the future,” Stoudt added.
