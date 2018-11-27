Jasper player who was injured in last week’s playoff game to undergo surgery

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - A Jasper High School football player will undergo surgery Thursday after his ankle was dislocated in the playoff game against Bellville on Nov. 23.
Darrell Barbay, Jasper ISD’s head football coach and athletic director, said Brashaun Hubbard, a running back and a defensive lineman for the Jasper Bulldogs, suffered the season-ending injury in the team’s 13-0 bi-district win over Bellville.
“Great kid,” Barbay said.
Barbay said Hubbard’s surgery is scheduled for Thursday.
The Jasper football coach added that he’s hoping that Hubbard will be back to participate in some spring sports.
The Jasper Bulldogs will face the West Orange-Stark Mustangs in the regional round of the 4A Division II Texas high school playoffs Friday at Lamar University’s Provost Umphrey in Beaumont. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
