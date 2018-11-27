Gladewater finds elevated lead levels in drinking water during June - September

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Gladewater says that testing found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some building(s) or residences during June through September 2018.
The city says routine sampling was completed in September 2018, and three samples exceeded the action level from 20 sinks. Additional sampling will be performed in March 2019 and September 2019. The City of Gladewater will re-sample any sink/location that was high in lead if requested, they stated in a release on Monday.
Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. The City of Gladewater offers the following tips to assist in ensuring that your water is safe to drink:
1. Run water to flush out lead. If it hasn’t been used for several hours, run the cold water tap until the temperature is noticeably colder. This flushes lead-containing water from the pipes. To conserve water, remember to catch the flushed tap water for plants or some other household use (e.g. cleaning).
2. Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more easily into hot water. Don’t use water from the hot water tap to make baby formula.
3. Do not boil water to remove lead. Boiling water will not reduce lead.
4. Look for alternative sources or treatment of water. You may want to consider purchasing bottled water or a water filter. Read the package to be sure the filter is approved to reduce lead. Be sure to maintain and replace a filter device in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions to protect water quality. Contact NSF International at 800-NSF-8010 or NSF website for information on performance standards for water filters.
5. Get your child’s blood tested. Contact your local health department or healthcare provider to find out how you can get your child tested for lead, if you are concerned about exposure.
