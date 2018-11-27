Fraudulent ATM transactions made at Hallsville bank, police searching for suspect

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for a man they believe to connected to fraudulent transactions made at an ATM in Hallsville.
According the Hallsville Police Department, they are searching for a man who they believe to have made fraudulent ATM transactions at Guaranty Bank & Trust. They reported the incident occurred on Nov. 24.
Hallsville police believe these transactions may be connected to similar incidents that occurred earlier this month. In those incidents, a suspect reportedly used stolen debit cards to make cash withdrawals.
While police report it is different man in a different vehicle who allegedly made the recent fraudulent transaction, they believe he is part of the same group as the previous suspect.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.