Fraudulent ATM transactions made at Hallsville bank, police searching for suspect
The Hallsville police are searching for a man they believe made fraudulent ATM transactions. (Source: Hallsville police)
By Dorothy Sedovic and Jamey Boyum | November 27, 2018 at 12:17 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 12:28 PM

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for a man they believe to connected to fraudulent transactions made at an ATM in Hallsville.

According the Hallsville Police Department, they are searching for a man who they believe to have made fraudulent ATM transactions at Guaranty Bank & Trust. They reported the incident occurred on Nov. 24.

Hallsville police believe these transactions may be connected to similar incidents that occurred earlier this month. In those incidents, a suspect reportedly used stolen debit cards to make cash withdrawals.

While police report it is different man in a different vehicle who allegedly made the recent fraudulent transaction, they believe he is part of the same group as the previous suspect.

