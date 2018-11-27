Fire burns through roof of duplex in Longview, leaves one side destroyed

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One side of a duplex was significantly damaged during a fire on Monday night.
The fire occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1300 block 12th street in Longview. According to the owner of the duplex, a resident in the the neighboring unit alert authorities of the fire.
Longview fire arrived at the scene and, according to the department, found the fire in the back of the unit. It was reported that fire extended through the roof, leaving a hole in the duplex. '
Crews were able to contain the fire to one side of the duplex.
Fortunately, the woman who lived in the unit was not home at the time of the fire. Longview fire reported there were no injuries caused by the fire.
According to the Longview Fire Department, faulty wiring was determined to be the cause of the fire.
The owner of the duplex said crews were working to restore power to the building once it is deemed safe to do so.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.