East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Temperatures are finally in the mild category here in East Texas today and will cool off this evening, but not as cold as it has been over the past few days. A significant warming trend has begun. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be as warm or warmer than we are out there today. Highs will climb into the 70s on Thursday and Friday. A cold front is still expected to move through East Texas very early on Saturday morning or late on Friday night. With this front, there is a chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. It appears that most of the stronger storms are expected to be to our East, but we will, as always, keep an eye on these for you. Behind the front, sunshine is expected on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Not much cool air behind this front. Monday, we are looking for another front to move through with scattered showers possible on Monday, but becoming partly cloudy on Tuesday. Cooler air move in with this front. Have a great day!