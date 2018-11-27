East Texas Ag News: Transplanting trees, shrubs in winter months

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The best time to dig and transplant trees and shrubs is during late November through February.
That’s when the plants are not growing and are considered dormant.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton says right now is an ideal time to landscape with trees and shrubs, especially those grown in containers.
That’s because roots continue to grow even if the rest of the plant is dormant. So these plants will be more ready when the stresses of summer arrive.
If you have favorite tender plants you’d like to include in your garden next year, you’ll need to take care of them now.
Make sure you carefully dig them out of flower beds. Plant them in a well-drained potting mix, and keep them in a bright, humid room.
While they might not look the best during the winter, you can replant them in your garden in the spring.
