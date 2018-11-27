City of Tyler breaks ground on two new fire stations

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is one shovel closer to getting new fire stations in the city.
Officials broke ground on two new fire stations that will be built over the next year. Fire station four will be constructed on Cherryhill Road off Cumberland. The 11,000 square foot facility will cost 3 million dollars.
Fire station number one will be constructed just north of downtown at the corner of West Gentry and North Palace. The 17,000 square foot facility will cost just under 5 million dollars.
“So we’re here, getting started, progress," Tyler Fire Chief David Cobel said. "Love to see this dirt moving, love to see trucks here creating noise and moving dirt.”
Cobel said the two fire stations are a necessity for the growth of the city.
