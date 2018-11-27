City of Kilgore to honor drag racing champion Steve Torrence

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Drag racing champion and Kilgore native Steve Torrence will be honored during a celebration on Thursday.
Torrence will be recognized by the city of Kilgore during an “open-to-the-public” celebration. The celebration is set to take place at 5 p.m. at the Texan Theater. In a press release from the city, they reported Mayor Ronnie Spradlin and City Manager Josh Selleck will be among those who will speak at the event.
According to the press releas, Torrence was recently crowned a world champion, driving his Capco Contractors Top Fuel dragster to the Mello Yello championships. 35-year-old Torrence also became the first driver to win all six races, or a total of 24 two-car heats, in the NHRA playoffs.
As a Kilgore native and graduate of Kilgore college, Torrence considers no other place to be home.
“It’s where my friends are, my family, my roots,” said Torrence in a press release from the city of Kilgore.
Torrence will be available for autographs and pictures, along with his Mello Yello Championship trophy, before and after the event.
For more on the event, visit the city of Kilgore’s Facebook event here.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.