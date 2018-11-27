Ape on birth control has surprise baby at San Diego Zoo

(CNN) - An ape at the San Diego Zoo surprised zookeepers when she got pregnant and had a baby, while on birth control.
Eloise gave birth on Nov. 12 and is a 37-year-old siamang.
That's an endangered species of gibbon found in the tropical forests of Malaysia and Indonesia.
The last time she and her partner had a baby was twelve years ago.
Zookeepers didn't even know she was pregnant.
This is the couple’s seventh baby.
They say they don't know why the birth control didn't work, but they're thrilled about the new addition.
According to the San Diego Zoo, many adult siamangs are killed so their offspring can be captured and sold as pets.
