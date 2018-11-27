Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny through the afternoon with light south and southwest winds. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and a bit more of a breeze. More clouds roll in Thursday, but temperatures still warm even more into the lower 70s. Friday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few afternoon storms. Better chances for thunderstorms will be Friday night into early Saturday morning with a cold front. This cold front won’t bring in extremely cold air, but a few storms along the front could be strong with some heavy rainfall and high wind gusts. Rain ends Saturday morning with some clearing by Saturday afternoon. Clouds and rain chances return late Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s.