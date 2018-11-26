SFA preparing with showdown against UT in NCAA Tournament

For the first time in 12 years the SFA volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament and the Ladyjacks are inviting all of their fans and supporters to the Austin Building on SFA’s campus Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. to help see them off. The Ladyjacks' send-off ceremony will take place directly in front of the Austin Building and will precede the annual lighting of the university’s Christmas tree. SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys will address those in attendance before the Ladyjacks board their bus and head to Austin, Texas.