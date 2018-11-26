Pittsburg police investigating after woman’s body found near side of road

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of road in Pittsburg.
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, at about 7:23 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of Quitman Street in reference to a report of a body on the side of the road. When officers arrived on scene they reportedly found the body of a black female.
An investigation was immediately launched.
Pittsburg police reported a judge ordered an autopsy and the body was sent to Southwest Forensic Institute.
