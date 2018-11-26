Panola County Sheriff’s Office: Fraudulent phone call claims to be detective

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a fraudulent phone call where the caller claims to be a detective.
According to the office’s Facebook page, some residents have received a call from a man who allegedly identifies himself as a detective Mike Russell with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office warns that the man is not a detective. They also warned that the caller attempts to frighten residents into giving him money.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to not respond to the caller.
