Marshall police: 2 parking spaces set aside as ‘Internet Purchase Exchange locations’

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department reposted a video on its Facebook page reminding people that they have two parking spaces dedicated as Internet Purchase Exchange locations.
“With the holiday season in full swing, the Marshall Police Department would like to remind citizens that we have two parking spaces dedicated as Internet Purchase Exchange locations,” the Facebook post states. “These parking spaces are located in the public parking lot at 2101 East End Blvd. North and allow for individuals to safely meet and complete purchases of products sold online.”
The post also states that although no Marshall PD officers will be assigned to facilitate or moderate the transactions, the parking spaces are located in a well-lit area with 24-hour recorded surveillance.
“Any reluctance by either party to meet in the Marshall Police Department parking lot should be taken as a warning sign about the legitimacy of the sale,” the Facebook post states. “A buyer/seller that will communicate only via email, will not provide a telephone number, or attempts to make a last-minute change in venue should make you reconsider following through with the purchase.”
