Man involved in fatal Smith County motorcycle chase pleads guilty to murder

The chase resulted in the death of his passenger

Man involved in fatal Smith County motorcycle chase pleads guilty to murder
Sean Waite (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Dorothy Sedovic and Cinnamon Cornell | November 26, 2018 at 10:10 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:13 AM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Murchison man arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle chase received his sentence on Monday.

Sean Eammon Waite, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in a Smith County courtroom. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 14 years.

Waite was arrested on June 14, after a high-speed motorcycle chase that resulted in the death of his passenger, 28-year-old Alicia Adams.

During the chase, Waite lost control of the motorcycle and both he and Adams were ejected. Adams suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.

[READ MORE: Officials release dashcam video of motorcycle pursuit, scene of fatal crash]

Waite was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, fraudulent use of identifying items, credit or debit card abuse, credit or debit card abuse failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, and theft of property between $100 and $750.

As part of the state’s agreement, they have declined to pursue these charges.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Affidavit on murder suspect: Victim in Smith County motorcycle chase ‘did not want to lose him today’]

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.