Man involved in fatal Smith County motorcycle chase pleads guilty to murder

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Murchison man arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle chase received his sentence on Monday.
Sean Eammon Waite, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in a Smith County courtroom. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 14 years.
Waite was arrested on June 14, after a high-speed motorcycle chase that resulted in the death of his passenger, 28-year-old Alicia Adams.
During the chase, Waite lost control of the motorcycle and both he and Adams were ejected. Adams suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.
Waite was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, fraudulent use of identifying items, credit or debit card abuse, credit or debit card abuse failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, and theft of property between $100 and $750.
As part of the state’s agreement, they have declined to pursue these charges.
