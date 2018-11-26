Justices weigh free speech case involving 'Arctic Man' event

FILE - In this April 13, 2007, file photo, snowmachines gather around the finish chute during the 2007 Arctic Man Ski and Sno-Go Classic race in the HooDoo Mountains outside of Summit Lake, Alaska. The Supreme Court on Nov. 26, 2018, wrestled with a free speech case that resulted from an arrest troopers made at Alaska’s Arctic Man, a snowmobile and ski race event that draws thousands to a remote campsite in Alaska. The case the justices were considering has the potential to affect a range of people who might sue police claiming they were arrested as retaliation for something they said or wrote that’s protected by the First Amendment. (Eric Engman/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP (Eric Engman)