Frankston native standout player in Aggies win over LSU

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Kendrick Rogers from Frankston had a break out game in the Texas A&M seven overtime 74-72 win over LSU, first time Aggies have beaten the Tigers.
It was Rogers who forced four more overtime sessions after catching touchdowns and two point conversions, two of them. Says Rogers who was being tended do for a leg cramps, he shook off the discomfort saying he had to be on the field. Adding sometimes you have to block out pain and just do your job.
No doubt Frankston family and friends are proud of his game, and to be just a freshman adds more to the story.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.