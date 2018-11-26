Fire Marshal: Kilgore salon’s construction created ‘oven-type fire effect’

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed a tanning, hair, and nail salon in Kilgore was built in a way that accelerated the burning process, which went unnoticed for up to a half-hour before first responders arrived, according to the city fire marshal.
Smoke was already pouring from Tanline Friday afternoon by the time Kilgore firefighters were called. Fire Marshal Brandon Bigos said it appeared as though the fire had been burning anywhere from 30 to 40 minutes before anyone noticed.
“Fire, sometimes, doubles and triples in size every few minutes,” said Bigos.
Bigos added that due to the type of construction, it created a situation that made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames. The building was renovated to include a double roof, which hampered firefighting efforts from above. To add to the firefighters misery, the type of walls made fighting the fire head-on even more dangerous.
“The concrete walls really created an oven-type effect in certain areas of the building,” said. “It was really difficult to fight.”
Bigos added that part of the problem was that the business had smoke alarms but no fire alarms.
“Smoke detectors only alert the occupants, so they’re just local to the building, where a fire alarm is more monitored," Bigos said. “The loss probably is going to be a lot less than a fire that goes unnoticed for a long period of time.”
The Tanline was in an older building that didn’t have firewalls. according to Kilgore Fire Department. The building burned for more than an hour before the flames were contained. Investigators have said the fire initially started in the salon portion of the business, and has been ruled accidental.
The investigation into what sparked the flames is still ongoing.
