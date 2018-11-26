Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci dead at 77

FILE -- in this Nov. 19, 2013 file photo, Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, center, with Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Leron Gubler, second right, and Heather Cochran, right, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board, holds a star plaque at a ceremony in his honor as he makes a rare visit to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, USA. Bertolucci, who won Oscars with "The Last Emperor" and whose erotic drama "Last Tango in Paris" enthralled and shocked the world, has died at the age of 77. Bertolucci's press office, Punto e Virgola, confirmed the death Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in an email to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) (AP)