Athens ISD athletic director, head football coach announces resignation

The post said Essary holds the title of “winningest” football coach at Athens High School, with more playoff wins than any other coach. This November he led the varsity football team to its first playoff berth since 2015. The Hornets, representing District 9-4A, ended the season 5-5 with a loss to Van in the first round. The junior varsity team went 6-3 this past season, and freshmen went 9-1 to win the district championship.