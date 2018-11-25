Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Say goodbye to the sunshine and 70s, East Texas! The clouds will stick around this morning as we’re waking up with partly to mostly cloudy skies and morning lows near 50 degrees. Some patchy fog will be possible this morning for our southern counties and will take an hour or two after sunrise to lift. A cold front will begin to move through East Texas early today and the good news is that rain chances are very slim with the best chances to see a stray shower for Deep East Texas. Winds pick up from the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph so a Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9AM-9PM for TODAY. Highs for our Sunday are only expected to reach the lower to mid-60s. We will see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a gradual clearing as cooler, drier air works its way into our area behind the cold front. Chilly mornings return Monday and Tuesday as we will wake up in the mid to lower 30s, with a better chance of hitting the freezing mark on Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week will slowly warm us back into the lower 60s by Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a 20% chance for showers. Another cold front is expected Friday bringing rain chances up to 40%. Make sure the kiddos have a big jacket for tomorrow morning, they’re certainly going to need it.