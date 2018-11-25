Inmate dies in Smith County Jail

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 5:25 pm as Detention Officers were preparing to feed inmates on the second floor of the Central Jail Facility, they were notified of an inmate who was not responding. Detention Officers entered the cell to find inmate, Randall Britton unresponsive and a Code Blue (Medical Emergency) was called. Smith County Jail medical personnel arrived a short time later and began CPR, to include Automated External Defibrillator AED. Thhe Tyler Fire Department and EMS arrived and continued CPR until a determination was made he was deceased.