Inmate dies in Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was found dead Saturday evening at the Smith County Jail.
According to a Smith County Sheriff’s Office press release, Randall Lamont Britton, 32, who was an inmate of the jail died after being found unresponsive in his cell.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office stated that an autopsy has been ordered.
An independent investigation by the Texas Rangers has been requested. The results of the autopsy will be released at a later date.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office media release:
On Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 5:25 pm as Detention Officers were preparing to feed inmates on the second floor of the Central Jail Facility, they were notified of an inmate who was not responding. Detention Officers entered the cell to find inmate, Randall Britton unresponsive and a Code Blue (Medical Emergency) was called. Smith County Jail medical personnel arrived a short time later and began CPR, to include Automated External Defibrillator AED. Thhe Tyler Fire Department and EMS arrived and continued CPR until a determination was made he was deceased.
As is standard protocol in the event of a death in custody, Texas Ranger Chris Baggett was notified. Ranger Baggett arrived and began a Death In Custody investigation. Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Quincy Beavers held an inquest and ordered an autopsy be completed. The autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic (Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office) in Dallas.
The inmate is identified as 32 year old Randall Lamont Britton. Mr. Britton was booked into Smith County Jail on August 8, 2014 at 3:21 p.m. and was charged with murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent impair human corpse. Total bond was $750,000.00.
Mr. Britton had last been checked at 4:04 p.m. and 4:47 p.m. and was observed to be in his cell and alert. During feeding at 5:25 he was observed to be unresponsive by a Smith County Sheriff’s Detention Officer.
