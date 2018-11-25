Bullard man robbed, beaten, and left for dead; suspects charged with capital murder

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Three East Texans are behind bars tonight after deputies say they robbed and killed an elderly man.
It started out as a routine welfare check when Tyler police received a tip saying the victim needed to be checked on. Tyler police notified Smith County deputies who went to the house around 3:45, he was nowhere to be found, until deputies checked the backyard.
“They checked an outbuilding, which was locked, they had to force entry because they had seen a victim laying on the floor that appeared to be deceased and was later determined to be deceased,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says.
77- year old Roy Bowins lived in his house alone, on County Road 121 in Bullard.
Sheriff Smith says Bowins was robbed on November 13th, where he was beaten and left to die in a shed in his own backyard.
“We have recovered some stolen property, to include the vehicle, the 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was stolen from the victim during the burglary,” Sheriff Smith says.
Because of a tip, deputies were able to find two suspects late Friday night, at a hotel in the four corners, off Highway 69 and Loop 323 in Tyler. 25-year old Krystal Dixon and 19-year old Tationna Mosley.
And just recently, as of 1:15 Saturday afternoon, deputies were able to find and arrest 22-year old Brentavian Henderson in the same location.
“We had multiple scenes, we had the vehicle, we had the scene where the homicide occurred, then we had the scene at the hotel room at the four corners, and now we have a fourth one, where he was arrested just a short time ago,” Sheriff Smith says.
A $750,000 bond has been set for Krystal Dixon and Tationna Mosley. Bond has not been set for Brentavian Henderson at this time.
