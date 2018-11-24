Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Bullard homicide taken into custody

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: The name of the victim in a homicide in Bullard has been release. The Smith County Sheriff said the victim is 77-year old Roy Bowins.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Brentavian Keshawn Henderson was taken into custody Saturday.
More details will be released as soon as it becomes available.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released the photo of a man they say is wanted for capital murder in the homicide of a man near Bullard.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Brentavian Keshawn Henderson is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for the offense of Capital Murder.
Henderson is known to frequent the Antioch Community in southeastern Smith County near Bullard. He is also known to frequent the Four Corners area of Tyler, Texas near the intersection of North Highway 69 and NNE Loop 323.
An arrest warrant charging Brentavian Henderson with Capital Murder was issued this morning, November 24, 2018, by 114th State District Judge Christi Kennedy with Bond recommended at $750,000.
The sheriff’s office said two of Henderson’s known associates, Krystal Rochell Dixon & Tationna Keeshia Mosley have already been taken into custody for their activities in assisting Henderson with the alleged offense of Capital Murder and remain in the Smith County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said Brentavian Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous. If encountered, please call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office @ (903)566-6600.
Brentavian Henderson has reportedly been driving the victim’s 2015 Chevrolet Impala since approximately November 13th. Henderson was seen in the vehicle as late as 11/23/2018 at approximately 8:00 pm in the Four Corners area of Tyler. The vehicle has been recovered and is pictured below. If anyone has observed Brentavian Henderson or anyone else in possession of or operating this vehicle in that time period please contact Detective Aaron Hinton by calling (903) 566-6600. Additionally, if you have knowledge of Brentavian Henderson attempting to sell any items during this time period, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
