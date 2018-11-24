Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Bullard homicide taken into custody

Brentavian Henderson has reportedly been driving the victim’s 2015 Chevrolet Impala since approximately November 13th. Henderson was seen in the vehicle as late as 11/23/2018 at approximately 8:00 pm in the Four Corners area of Tyler. The vehicle has been recovered and is pictured below. If anyone has observed Brentavian Henderson or anyone else in possession of or operating this vehicle in that time period please contact Detective Aaron Hinton by calling (903) 566-6600. Additionally, if you have knowledge of Brentavian Henderson attempting to sell any items during this time period, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.