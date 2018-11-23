Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve in East Texas this week

Would you like to learn more about how the city of Tyler operates? Are you wanting to increase your job skills or experience? The City of Tyler is recruiting volunteers now to cover the receptionist’s desk at City Hall every other Monday from 8:30-11:00, every Tuesday from 8:30-11:00, and every weekday from 11:00-12:30. These volunteers will be trained and constant support will be provided. Phone and interpersonal skills are ideal for this position. Even if you can only serve a portion of the times needed, please contact Katrina at 903-595-7243, or email volunteertyler@tylertexas.com.