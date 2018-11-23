Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve in East Texas this week

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is this week’s list of groups and organizations that need some helping hands to serve effectively. It’s a great way to meet new people while you’re doing good things in our communities.
Hospice of East Texas
Volunteers change lives! Great training, great people, and great experiences are ahead for volunteers at The Hospice of East Texas. Be a friendly face and a caring “new friend” who visits with patients at their homes while caregivers take a much-needed break; or visit a patient at a nursing home and brighten their day. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.
Therapet
We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next orientation will be Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Green Acres Baptist Church, Lighthouse Building, Room 361 from 6-8 pm. Information: (903)535-2125 or infor@therapet.org.
Heart to Heart Hospice
Make someone’s last moments their best moments. Become a Hospice volunteer today! Caring individuals needed to provide companionship to patients in their final days. Do you enjoy reading? Do you enjoy playing games? Do you enjoy hearing stories from the elderly? We have a spot for you! Contact Carrie Blackwell for more information. 903-593-6619
City of Tyler Volunteer Program
Would you like to learn more about how the city of Tyler operates? Are you wanting to increase your job skills or experience? The City of Tyler is recruiting volunteers now to cover the receptionist’s desk at City Hall every other Monday from 8:30-11:00, every Tuesday from 8:30-11:00, and every weekday from 11:00-12:30. These volunteers will be trained and constant support will be provided. Phone and interpersonal skills are ideal for this position. Even if you can only serve a portion of the times needed, please contact Katrina at 903-595-7243, or email volunteertyler@tylertexas.com.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide
A non-profit charity affiliated with the AARP needs volunteers to serve as Counselors who prepare tax returns and Client Facilitators or Greeters who sign in clients and record activity. The service to tax payers is free to the low-medium income taxpayers, especially the elderly. Training will be in December and January. Volunteers are asked to work 4 hours or more each week during the tax season from February 1 to April 15. Apply online at http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication or http://www.aarpfoundation.org/tax-aidevolunteer. For information call 1-888-227-7669 or locally (903) 581-1809.
North Tyler Developmental Academy
North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Sonja at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671
Meals on Wheels Ministry
Our mission is to help the elderly and disabled remain independent and in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday – Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot meals and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6 County areas.
Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@christushealth.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication
PECAT
PECAT is a youth led and adult-assisted group that provides volunteer hours to students who are willing to support our efforts to educate kids about the dangers of tobacco use. Sign up and learn more information by sending an email to PECATCoalition@yahoo.com or by calling (903) 535-0020.
UT Health Tyler
UT Health Tyler (formerly ETMC Hospital) is recruiting volunteers to assist feeding patients their meals. These volunteers could work 2-hour shifts around breakfast, lunch or dinner. Volunteers could choose to work one or two shifts per week. These hours are agreeable with schedules of college students, working people and retirees. Thorough training will be provided. This volunteer feeding position offers great satisfaction from assisting patients who for some reason cannot feed themselves. For more information phone Joyce at 903-531-8199.
Casa for Kids of East Texas
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Every child deserves a chance in life. Become a CASA and be that chance for a child. CASA advocates are the voice for children in foster care. They build relationships with children and speak up for their best interest in court, giving 4 – 12 hours of their time per month. For more information, call our office at 903-597-7725 or visit our website at www.casaforkidsofet.org.
PATH
People Attempting to Help needs volunteers in reception, food pantry, casework, and as youth mentors through Bev’s Kid Reach. PATH is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 6pm. For more information, contact Mark Richardson at (903) 617-2821 or Volunteer@PATHhelps.org to learn more.
Hope Haven of East Texas
Would you like to help children who are in foster care in our community, but aren’t able to take a child into your home at this time? Become a volunteer with Hope Haven! Volunteers help take adolescent girls to appointments, fun outings, and spend time just hanging out. Submit your volunteer application online at https://hhofet.org/volunteer-application
