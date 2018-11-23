Saints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South

Lewis, a third-year pro, was in his first game back after spending nine weeks on injured reserve and had not caught a pass all season before getting wide open for his 28-yard grab that made it 7-0 on the first series of the game. Carr is a second-year pro who played in only one game without a catch as a rookie. He, too, was wide open after Falcons defenders bit on a fake handoff to Ingram. Kirkwood made his NFL debut three games ago, when Arnold had his first career reception.