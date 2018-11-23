3 rescued after boat capsizes on Cedar Creek Reservoir

PAYNE SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - Multiple agencies and a civilian came together in order to rescue three people from a lake in Henderson County after their boat capsized.
According to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, at about 10:58 p.m. Thursday, they, along with Gun Barrel City Fire and Tool Fire, responded to a call reporting a capsized boat with three people in the water on the Cedar Creek Reservoir.
Crews set up a joint center at Tom Finely park after they had been told by one of the people in the water, who had been able to call 911 with their cellphone, that they believed they were within a mile of the park.
Gun Barrel City Fire used one of the firefighter’s personal boat in order to aid in the search for the capsized boat, according to Payne Springs Fire. They were joined by Tool Fire’s rescue boat and a civilian boater.
The three people were rescued about a hour after the initial call after a police officer on shore spotted what he believed to be the capsized boat and assisted in navigating the rescue boats to their location.
They were loaded onto the boat operated by Gun Barrel City Fire and taken back to Tom Finely where all three were treated by EMS for symptoms of hypothermia. They were then transported to the emergency room.
The capsized boat was towed to a safe location by Tool Fire.
“Great teamwork by area fire departments, police departments, dispatch centers, a civilian boater, and EMS leads to three lives being saved on Cedar Creek Lake,” said Payne Springs Fire in their Facebook post.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.