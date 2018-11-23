Kilgore business owner talks about loss of salon to fire

Kilgore, TX (KLTV) - Smoke filled the downtown area of an East Texas city when a business went up in flames.
It happened in the 200 block of Kilgore Street in Kilgore around noon. The smoke was so thick you couldn’t make out what was on fire. At times it was an orange hue pouring out the Tanline, a hair, nails and tanning salon.
Tanline owner Heather Peterson said her business wasn’t open when she got the call.
“We were right down the road at Chili’s and we got a phone call from the landlord and she said, "I need a key, Tanline’s on fire', and I said, ‘I’ll be right there,’” Peterson said.
Peterson could do little but watch and wonder.
“All I know is it started in the salon. We don’t know anything yet,” Peterson said.
The street was completely closed off to traffic while Kilgore Fire Department did their work on the multi-faceted business.
“We had tanning beds and a boutique, and the hair salon and nails,” Peterson explained.
Abbie Nichols worked there as a stylist.
“My life, my career was back there,” Nichols said.
She said she was notified ten minutes after Peterson.
“My phone blew up. Call after call after call, so I just took off, called her and came straight down here,” Nichols stated.
The Tanline had been in business about five years.
“We put a lot of work into this place. We put a whole lot of time, a lot of money to get it to where it is,” Nichols said.
They feel it was fortunate no one was inside when it went up, but:
“It’s hard to get to that point now; to get to the point to say at least nobody was in there but, that is, at the end of the day; nobody was there and the stuff we’ll replace,” Nichols added.
The contents were insured, and no injuries were reported.
According to the Kilgore Fire Department the Tanline was in an older building that didn’t have firewalls. The building burned over an hour before they got it out. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
