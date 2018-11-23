Hallsville police still looking for man who used stolen debit cards to get cash

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - The Hallsville Police Department is still looking for a man who used stolen debit cards to make cash withdrawals at a local ATM earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the Hallsville Police Department said the case is still active. The Hallsville PD has reached out to other agencies about this investigation.
“The Hallsville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect shown in these images captured by an ATM camera,” stated a post on the City of Hallsville’s Facebook page. “On at least two occasions, the suspect has used stolen debit cards to make cash withdrawals at a local drive-thru ATM.”
The suspect was driving a silver-colored SUV. It was possibly a Kia Rondo, and it had no front license plate.
“If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact Investigator David Burrows at the Hallsville Police Department or the Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969,” the Facebook post stated.
