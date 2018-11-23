East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A beautiful day today, once the clouds and showers moved out. Tomorrow looks wonderful with mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures. On Sunday morning, a cold front is expected to move through East Texas, increasing the NW winds and cooling off the temperatures pretty quickly. A windy day is expected with winds out of the NW at 15-22 mph and a few gusts nearing 30 mph. Much cooler temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday before we start warming up again by mid-week. Another cold front is possible on Friday morning of next week allowing us to warm up into Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers late Thursday and once again on Friday with the passage of the front. Not much cool air with next Friday’s cold front. Have a wonderful weekend, East Texas.