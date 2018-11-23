East Texas Ag News: Baling hay after the first frost

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The dry weather from the summer coupled with the excessive rains this fall have prevented a lot of hay producers from getting as much hay baled.
If you are looking at short supplies or even sub-par hay, remember that supplementing will be very important.
If you have a hay meadow that simply didn’t get baled before the frost because the soil was too wet for machinery, you can still bale it up and use it. It may not be the highest quality, but it will only be a little lower in quality than before the frost killed it.
According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County, standing grass can be harvested for your livestock or even sold if market conditions are right.
