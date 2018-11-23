The day after Thanksgiving, time to trim the tree

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s time to put the leftovers away and pull out the tinsel.
The day after Thanksgiving is widely considered the earliest that you should set out Christmas decorations, which means many families were out looking for the perfect centerpiece -- the tree, of course.
It’s a sign of a full and fruitful holiday season. Since the 16th century, the Christmas tree has decorated homes and filled rooms with Christmas spirit.
“It just brings family together.” This is the Brett families 32nd year coming to the Plantation Pines Christmas tree farm, but the first year to share it with their infant granddaughter.
“This is Amelia’s first year, so we are starting the tradition with her,” Mrs. Brett says.
This Christmas tree farm started in the early 80′s as a blueberry farm and ‘grew’ from then on. And as of 2017, the farm has become a third generation, family-owned business.
“We love this time of year just because the families that get to come out together and just create those traditions and those memories together, just to slow down and really think about what this time of year is all about,” farm co-owner Heather Reed says.
Families that come out are given their own saw, where they go and pick their favorite tree, chop it down, and take it home to decorate.
“I think it instills family values and coming together and doing something together as a family versus just going to Walmart and picking up, we make a tradition and we make it fun,” one tree trimmer says.
The Plantation Pines Christmas tree farm opened Thanksgiving Day and will continue to stay open on weekdays from 5:30 to 8:30, on Saturdays 9 to 5:30, and Sundays 5:30 to 8:30.
