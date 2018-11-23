Crews on scene of salon fire in downtown Kilgore

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in downtown Kilgore.
According to Kilgore police, emergency crews are responding to a fire at 218 North Kilgore Street. Smoke is reported to be coming from the salon, Tanline.
Crews have closed off a portion of the street as they work to put out the fire.
The owner of the salon reported the salon was closed today and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
