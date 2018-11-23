Crews on scene of salon fire in downtown Kilgore

WebExtra: Crews on scene of salon fire in Kilgore
By Dorothy Sedovic | November 23, 2018 at 12:46 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 1:49 PM

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in downtown Kilgore.

Crews responding to salon fire in Kilgore (Source: KLTV staff)
Crews responding to salon fire in Kilgore (Source: KLTV staff)

According to Kilgore police, emergency crews are responding to a fire at 218 North Kilgore Street. Smoke is reported to be coming from the salon, Tanline.

Crews have closed off a portion of the street as they work to put out the fire.

Crews responding to salon fire in Kilgore (Source: KLTV staff)
Crews responding to salon fire in Kilgore (Source: KLTV staff)

The owner of the salon reported the salon was closed today and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as details become available.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.