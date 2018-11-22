Tyler police asking for help in IDing Walmart theft suspect who scuffled with employees

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who tried to steal three televisions from the Walmart on Troup Highway and then got into a scuffle with the store employees who tried to stop him.
According to a post on the Tyler Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 17. The suspect arrived at the store, which is located at 5050 Troup Highway, in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup that appeared to be an extended cab.
The suspect entered the store, and the driver remained in the pickup, the Facebook post stated.
At that point, the suspect placed three TVs in a cart and tried to leave the store without paying for them, the Facebook post stated. Employees tried to detain the man, and he resisted them.
After the man attempted to grab the TVs from the cart, he ran from the store employees and jumped into the pickup on Shiloh Road. The pickup left the area before Tyler Police officers arrived at the scene.
Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity is urged to call Det. James Holt with the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1028. People may also call Tyler Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
