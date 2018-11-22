Tyler Junior College Apache Belles make 19th appearance in Houston Thanksgiving parade

HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) - This year marks the 19th year that the Tyler Junior College Apache belles have performed in the Annual H-E-B Houston Thanksgiving Parade.
The Apache Belles performed in the 69th Annual H-E-B Houston Thanksgiving Parade Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the Apache Belles were feature performers in the parade. They performed their signature high-kick routine at the “performance stop” in front of the grand stands.
“This will be the 19th year for the Apache Belles to perform in this parade,” said Apache Belles Director Jasilyn Schaefer. “We’re proud to spend our Thanksgiving sharing a bit of TJC friendliness and hospitality with the people of Houston.”
Christy Evans is the artistic director and choreographer for the Apache Belles, and Victoria McKinney is the performance and outreach coordinator.
The parade was live-streamed on KHOU.com.
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and James Harden of the Houston Rockets served as the parade’s grand marshals.
“The parade has long been a Texas tradition and is the largest parade in the state, attracting crowds of up to 400,000 along the parade route in addition to those watching on television,” the press release stated.
In addition to the Apache Belles, the 69th Annual H-E-B Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade also featured numerous floats, hot air balloons, marching bands, and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.