Therapy animals offer holiday travel stress relief at Tyler airport

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s often hard to find something calming in the midst of holiday travel. But for those flying in and out of Tyler Pounds Airport on Wednesday, they found comfort in some four-legged friends waiting just inside the airport’s entrance.
“This time of year, you’re always trying to meet deadlines and everything is just stressful,” Therapet handler Bruce Belt said. “You just get too much on your mind. So this just gives them a second to escape.”
Belt says most travelers light up when they see the animals. The number one reaction? Smiles.
“Lots of smiles,” Belt said. “It’s just fun to watch them. Especially this last plane that came in. Everybody just lit up.”
And along with the dogs, there’s Cuddles the bird, who seemed to attract a lot of attention from busy travelers.
“I am in love,” flyer Luzie Lewellen said. “This was such a pleasant, beautiful surprise. It was a beautiful welcome to Tyler.”
Airport Manager Davis Dickson says he hopes the program becomes a tradition for years to come.
“I know for me in fact, it’s good to come down and interact with the dogs,” Dickson said. “It relieves some of that stress for the day. And I think it gets everyone off to a good start.”
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.