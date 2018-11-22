Salvation Army volunteers team up to prepare meals for an estimated 800 people

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - On this Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army happily served a holiday feast to anyone in need in Tyler.
In all, about 400 volunteers help prepare meals for an estimated 800 people over the course of two days in connection to the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal.
Thursday’s meal kicks off a busy time for the Salvation Army.
"It's a great time of year for the Salvation Army,” said Captain Nicole Parker with the Salvation Army. “And we are all around the community. You'll see our iconic red kettles out. You'll see our angel tree out, and this is just the beginning of how we are able to help serve our fellow man this season."
The Salvation Army also, packed up about 100 meals to deliver to those that could not make it to the dinner.
East Texas News spoke to one volunteer about his reasons for helping his fellow man.
“Just want to give back to the community,” said Scott Mayer, a volunteer. “There's a lot of people that are a lot less fortunate than we are. These people deserve … they’re down on their luck, and they deserve to have a day that we all take for granted. I wanted to make sure to give back to them and make them feel special.”
Mayer is a captain with the U.S. Coast Guard. Thursday marked his fourth year of volunteering to help out with the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal, and he said he enjoys doing it with his family.
Tag: In all about 400 volunteers over two days helped to bring this meal together.
“We try to do this every year,” Mayer said. “It gives them (his children) some insight on how the world really is.”
The meal included the traditional turkey and sides such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green bean casserole. The desserts included all kinds of pies and cakes.
