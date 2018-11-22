East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers, 30%, over the southernmost sections of our area through the very early part of our Thursday. For Thanksgiving Day, Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are expected with a cool morning and a very mild afternoon. A disturbance will pass overhead on Black Friday, bringing with it scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers through the day, ending late afternoon/early evening. Chances for rain on Friday will be 50%. Mostly Sunny to Sunny Skies are likely Saturday through Wednesday of next week even though a pair of cold fronts are expected to move through our area. The first on Sunday morning, the second on Monday morning. No rain is expected with these, but cooler temperatures will prevail. Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. If you are traveling, please travel safely and patiently. We want you back in East Texas after the holiday.