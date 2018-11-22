Meals on Wheels delivers 100 meals on Thanksgiving day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A local non-profit missed out on being with their families today to spread a little love to others who are less fortunate.
“Hi, Miss Shirley, Happy Thanksgiving!”
Turkey, stuffing, and all the trimmings were delivered right to their front door.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to see people give back to the people that raised us up,” said Meals on Wheels CEO Kari Kietzer.
Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered 100 meals to the handicapped and elderly today. They delivered to those who have a hard time providing for themselves, especially on days like Thanksgiving.
“People who don’t have food could have food if we get some food from here and go to the houses and then deliver them some food,” said 8-year-old volunteer Bailey.
Bailey serves every year because her 96-year-old grandmother was one of the first volunteers in Smith County.
“I get to come with my nana every year,” Bailey said.
The East Texas Meals on Wheels chapter has served over 15,000,000 meals since 1973. Today, they serve 3,000 clients in seven counties.
“I come in, I go to work, and I get here at like four in the morning, but when I go home at night, I lay down my head, I know that I have helped the world be a little bit better,” said Danny Cace, the food service director.
Meals on Wheels in Tyler says they are looking for volunteers all the time. If you would like to help out, visit their website at www.mowmet.org.
